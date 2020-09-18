Quantcast
Video
Trying Seven Unique Pizza Recipes From Around the World

No matter how you slice it, one pizza-themed episode of “Around the World” simply wasn’t enough for Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky. The pizza enthusiast asked for your recommendations on how you top your pizza. And, wow, a lot of you put pineapple on your pizza. Who knew that was a thing, from Malaysia to Sweden to Australia? She tries pizza topped with everything from Thousand Island dressing to gruyère cheese to bacon in this special episode of “Around the World.”

Food & Drink

──────────────────────────────────────────

AUSTRALIA

Ham and pineapple with barbecue sauce

Recipe from Maya_Rose

  1. Use barbecue sauce as the base, instead of tomato sauce
  2. Add cheese of choice, pineapple, and ham before baking in the oven

──────────────────────────────────────────

ENGLAND

Deep-fried Scottish pizza crush

Recipe from Ron0Studios

  1. Create a batter using flour, baking powder, salt and water, and place in the fridge for 15 minutes
  2. Cover a slice of cheese pizza in the batter, and deep fry in a pot of hot vegetable oil
  3. After it has cooled, serve with French fries and white vinegar, for dipping

──────────────────────────────────────────

BRAZIL

Pulled chicken with catupiry

Recipe from Pedro Paulo S. Pereira

  1. Use tomato sauce as a base
  2. Add shredded chicken and squeeze out the catupiry (soft cheese) before baking in the oven

──────────────────────────────────────────

MALAYSIA

Thousand island dressing, tuna and pineapple

Recipe from MythyDAMASHII

  1. Use tomato sauce as a base
  2. Add cheese of choice, tuna, pineapple and drizzle with thousand island dressing before baking in the oven

──────────────────────────────────────────

FRANCE

Savoyarde

Recipe from SSxK

  1. Use heavy whipping cream as the base, instead of tomato sauce
  2. Add grated Gruyère cheese, bacon, and cover with thinly sliced pieces of potato
  3. Add large pieces of Gruyère on top before baking in the oven

──────────────────────────────────────────

SWEDEN

Chicken, Banana, Pineapple and Curry

Recipe from Benny and Ellinor Hoppe

  1. Use tomato sauce as a base and add mozzarella cheese
  2. Add shredded chicken, pineapple, slices of banana, curry powder, and peanuts before baking in the oven

──────────────────────────────────────────

DUBAI

Anchovies, boiled eggs, artichoke and bacon

Recipe from Alexandre da Costa

  1. Use tomato sauce as a base and add mozzarella cheese
  2. Add artichoke hearts, anchovies, hard boiled egg slices, bacon, and cover with more cheese before baking in the oven

