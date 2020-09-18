Trying Seven Unique Pizza Recipes From Around the World

2.Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
No matter how you slice it, one pizza-themed episode of “Around the World” simply wasn’t enough for Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky. The pizza enthusiast asked for your recommendations on how you top your pizza. And, wow, a lot of you put pineapple on your pizza. Who knew that was a thing, from Malaysia to Sweden to Australia? She tries pizza topped with everything from Thousand Island dressing to gruyère cheese to bacon in this special episode of “Around the World.”
AUSTRALIA
Ham and pineapple with barbecue sauce
Recipe from Maya_Rose
ENGLAND
Deep-fried Scottish pizza crush
Recipe from Ron0Studios
BRAZIL
Pulled chicken with catupiry
Recipe from Pedro Paulo S. Pereira
MALAYSIA
Thousand island dressing, tuna and pineapple
Recipe from MythyDAMASHII
FRANCE
Savoyarde
Recipe from SSxK
SWEDEN
Chicken, Banana, Pineapple and Curry
Recipe from Benny and Ellinor Hoppe
DUBAI
Anchovies, boiled eggs, artichoke and bacon
Recipe from Alexandre da Costa
