Coffee in Vietnam

Some people eat eggs alongside their morning coffee. But you can have eggs in your coffee at Café Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam. Ta Duy Khoa runs the family coffee shop. He says his father-in-law started mixing eggs into coffee because of dairy rationing in the 1970s. Today, egg coffee is Café Dinh’s best-selling drink.



If there is one thing people everywhere love, it’s coffee. In this installment of Around the World, we’re getting our caffeine fix at coffee shops from Vietnam to Ethiopia.