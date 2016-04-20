Beware the Executioner at Harlem’s Apollo Theater

2.Finding Freedom in the Swamp
3.How People Take Their Tea Around the World
4.Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
5.Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
6.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
7.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
8.The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
9.Tatatau in the Cook Islands
10.China’s Rich Tradition of Embroidering
11.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
12.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
13.Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years
14.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
15.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
16.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
17.Singing the Tokyo Blues
18.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
19.This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
20.Slovenia’s Castle in a Cave
21.Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
22.Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
23.Going to Bat for the Environment
24.Saving Languages From Extinction
25.In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
Before “American Idol,” “The Voice” or “The X Factor,” there was Amateur Night at the Apollo. Based in Harlem’s Apollo Theater, Amateur Night is a talent competition recognized for launching the careers of icons like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, James Brown and Billie Holiday. But, before any of them became the music legends they are today, they had to face the wrath of one especially hard-to-please audience. Enter C.P. Lacey. For the past 30 years, he’s reigned as the Apollo’s resident “executioner,” kicking contestants offstage when the “booing” gets too loud.
Location
Harlem, New York, NY, USAFull Map
39 videos | 98 min
17 videos | 48 min
10 videos | 29 min
15 videos | 26 min