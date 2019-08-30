GBSLogoWithName
How to Conduct an Orchestra

branded

We’ve all seen a conductor standing in front of an orchestra wielding a baton. All the baton waving might look random to the untrained eye, but there is meaning in every gesture. Gustavo Dudamel, the conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, shows us how he guides the musicians using his body and eye contact.

This Great Big Story was made possible by B.Grimm.

Culture

Location

Los Angeles, California

