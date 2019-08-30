How to Conduct an Orchestra

2.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
3.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
4.The Hair Artist Working With Madonna and Katy Perry
5.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
6.How Marilyn Monroe Inspired the Creation of ‘Twin Peaks’
7.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
8.A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth
9.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
10.Riding (Horses) for Compton
11.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
12.Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
13.How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
14.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
15.This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
16.House of Bones: L.A.’s Hidden Whale Warehouse
17.Playing the World’s Largest Flutes
18.Roller Skating Is Back, and It’s Got Moxie
19.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
20.Directing Movies Against All Odds
21.Real Street Food: Urban Foraging in Los Angeles
22.The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning
23.Go Ahead, Laugh at Her
24.Welcome to the Trap: Compton's Finger-Licking Good Home Kitchen
25.The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
We’ve all seen a conductor standing in front of an orchestra wielding a baton. All the baton waving might look random to the untrained eye, but there is meaning in every gesture. Gustavo Dudamel, the conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, shows us how he guides the musicians using his body and eye contact.
