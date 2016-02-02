The World’s Cutest ‘Pre-School’

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
3:59

2.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes

3.
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
3:02

3.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert

4.
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
1:08

4.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet

5.
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
3:34

5.Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature

6.
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
3:02

6.How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota

7.
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
8:10

7.How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea

8.
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
2:20

8.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi

9.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

9.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

10.
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
3:14

10.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá

11.
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
5:40

11.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau

12.
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
2:03

12.Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady

13.
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
1:45

13.Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan

14.
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
2:08

14.Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time

15.
Photographing Liquid Mountains
6:01

15.Photographing Liquid Mountains

16.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

16.The Volcano That Burns Blue

17.
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
3:31

17.Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?

18.
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
1:56

18.The Mystery of Rabbit Island

19.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

19.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

20.
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
5:04

20.Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles

21.
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
2:41

21.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy

22.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

22.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

23.
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
1:28

23.Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly

24.
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
1:13

24.This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species

25.
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
2:47

25.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival

26.
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
2:40

26.Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

The World’s Cutest ‘Pre-School’

The International Animal Rescue organization recently opened an orangutan "pre-school" in Borneo where orphaned baby orangutans learn to climb, socialize and live among their peers without the threat of poaching or habitat destruction. Could there be anything cuter? The answer- no.

Nature

Location

Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
3:34
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
1:45
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
Up Next
2:08
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
5:04
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:28
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
2:40
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
Related Stories
Up Next
2:32
Rescuing Cats From Super Tall Trees
Up Next
1:03
Paris: Za’atar Flatbread
Up Next
2:17
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
Up Next
2:39
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
Up Next
2:27
Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
Up Next
3:53
The Spinach King Of South Africa
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
2:46
Celebrating Diversity at the World’s Block Party
Up Next
1:34
California’s Legendary Hearst Castle
Up Next
2:32
Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale
Up Next
4:10
The Lost Art of Playing Glass
Up Next
2:31
Chopped Cheese: The Real New Yorker’s Sandwich
Up Next
1:27
Say Hello to the Yellow-Headed Amazon
Up Next
3:07
The Life-Saving Weaving of Bolivia’s Indigenous Women
Up Next
02:37
The First Family of Custom Coffins
Up Next
1:12
This Fiery Spider is Facing a Grim Future
Up Next
1:33
How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
Up Next
3:17
Thailand’s Floating Markets Serve Up a Feast on the Water
Up Next
1:22
How a Celebrity Selfie Got a President Elected
Up Next
2:55
How Native Americans Are Saving Vegetables from Extinction
Up Next
2:08
Behind The Mask of the World's Coolest Fencer
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
2:55
Chasing a Family Dream: Father and Son Take on Longboarding

Recommended Playlists

For the Love of Animals

10 videos | 26 min

Discovering the Magic of Colombia

3 videos | 7 min

Love Sweet Love

10 videos | 30 min

branded

Baby Steps

2 videos | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
3:34
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
1:45
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
Up Next
2:08
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
5:04
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:28
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
2:40
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN