The Great Bagel Rivalry

There’s no food as synonymous with New York as the bagel—soft, chewy, doughy, with a generous schmear. But one city is giving the Empire State a run for its money. Welcome to Montreal, Canada, where the bagels are a little crispier, a little sweeter, but no less iconic. Still, the question stands: which bagel reigns supreme? We hit up New York’s legendary H&H Midtown East and Montreal’s famous St-Viateur to get to the bottom of the battle of the bagels.