Bali’s Temple in the Sea

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
1:40

2.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple

3.
The Bongeunsa Temple: An Oasis in the Middle of Seoul
1:01

3.The Bongeunsa Temple: An Oasis in the Middle of Seoul

4.
The Art of Becoming a Tightrope Clown
9:50

4.The Art of Becoming a Tightrope Clown

5.
A Family of Marionette Makers
7:03

5.A Family of Marionette Makers

6.
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
2:28

6.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown

7.
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
2:25

7.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat

8.
In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
6:40

8.In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult

9.
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
2:26

9.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

10.
Coffee in Turkey
1:00

10.Coffee in Turkey

11.
A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
3:11

11.A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes

12.
Coffee in Sweden
1:00

12.Coffee in Sweden

13.
Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
3:06

13.Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World

14.
The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
2:48

14.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair

15.
Finding Tranquility in China’s Red Clouds Golden Summit
1:14

15.Finding Tranquility in China’s Red Clouds Golden Summit

16.
Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy
2:51

16.Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy

17.
The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
3:14

17.The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries

18.
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
3:06

18.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand

19.
Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
2:38

19.Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea

20.
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
1:17

20.The Valley of 2,000 Temples

21.
Journey Inside the Ghostly Temple of Trees
1:06

21.Journey Inside the Ghostly Temple of Trees

22.
Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
1:22

22.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle

23.
Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
2:34

23.Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife

24.
Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
1:26

24.Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues

25.
Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple
1:18

25.Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple

Bali’s Temple in the Sea

Tanah Lot, which translates to “land in the sea” in Balinese, is one of seven ocean temples found along the southwest coast of Bali, Indonesia. Built around the 16th century to honor sea spirits, Tanah Lot consists of a unique rock formation with a temple sitting atop. During low tide, visitors can access the temple by foot; however, entrance inside the sanctuary is restricted to outsiders. Legend has it that unmarried couples who visit the temple leave cursed. Still, the stunning scenery has made Tanah Lot one of the most visited and photographed temples in Bali.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

Amlapura, Bali, Indonesia

Full Map
Up Next
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
1:40
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
The Bongeunsa Temple: An Oasis in the Middle of Seoul
Up Next
1:01
The Bongeunsa Temple: An Oasis in the Middle of Seoul
Jultagi: In Korea, Training to Become a Tightrope Clown
Up Next
9:50
The Art of Becoming a Tightrope Clown
Up Next
7:03
A Family of Marionette Makers
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
Up Next
2:28
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
Up Next
2:25
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
Up Next
6:40
In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
coffee, Turkey, Turkish, roaster, strong, dark, drink coffee
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Turkey
tripes, pork, sausage, blood sausage, Portugal, Porto, traditional food, pork stomach
Up Next
3:11
A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
cheese, yak, yak cheese, nepal, himalayas, milk, dairy
Up Next
3:06
Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
hair, mother, china, old hair, hairdresser
Up Next
2:48
The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
china, temple, fanjinshan, uncharted
Up Next
1:14
Finding Tranquility in China’s Red Clouds Golden Summit
Up Next
2:51
Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy
gruyere, cheese, family tradition, traditions, le gruyere
Up Next
3:14
The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
sea salt, harvest, japan, handmade
Up Next
3:06
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
Up Next
2:38
Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
Up Next
1:17
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
Up Next
1:06
Journey Inside the Ghostly Temple of Trees
Up Next
1:22
Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
Up Next
2:34
Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
Up Next
1:26
Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
Up Next
1:18
Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple

Related Stories

Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
2:52
Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
Up Next
1:20
A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:17
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
1:49
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
Up Next
2:55
In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Up Next
3:22
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
Up Next
2:36
Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
Up Next
2:43
The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
Up Next
3:38
Explore 'The Aquatic World' With Philippe Cousteau in 360 Degrees
Up Next
3:43
Five Generations of Making Soy Sauce the Traditional Way
Up Next
5:54
In Korea, Setting the Table With Tradition
Up Next
2:10
Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
Up Next
2:47
Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing
Up Next
2:39
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:40
Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
Up Next
3:07
Poland’s Golden Cheese Tradition
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions

Recommended Playlists

Move & Improve

7 videos | 16 min

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

Pursuits of Passion

2 videos | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Paper artist Felix Semper travels to Spain to reconnect with his heritage.
Up Next
5:23
An Artist Explores His Roots in Spain
Up Next
1:25
Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
Up Next
5:31
In Rome, a Sculptor Learns from the Masters
Drawing on Peru’s Past and Present
Up Next
6:22
An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present
Up Next
1:27
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
La Chaux-de-Fonds is the beating heart of the Swiss watchmaking industry
Up Next
3:53
The City Where the World’s Priciest Watches Are Made
Journey Through Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
Up Next
1:33
Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
6:24
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
1:40
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
Up Next
1:15
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
Up Next
11:17
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
Up Next
8:34
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
Up Next
1:28
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
Up Next
1:28
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:26
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
5:36
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
Up Next
8:35
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
Up Next
1:25
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
1:43
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN