Bali’s Temple in the Sea

2.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
3.The Bongeunsa Temple: An Oasis in the Middle of Seoul
4.The Art of Becoming a Tightrope Clown
5.A Family of Marionette Makers
6.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
7.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
8.In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
9.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
10.Coffee in Turkey
11.A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes
12.Coffee in Sweden
13.Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
14.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
15.Finding Tranquility in China’s Red Clouds Golden Summit
16.Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy
17.The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
18.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
19.Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
20.The Valley of 2,000 Temples
21.Journey Inside the Ghostly Temple of Trees
22.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
23.Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
24.Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
25.Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple
Tanah Lot, which translates to “land in the sea” in Balinese, is one of seven ocean temples found along the southwest coast of Bali, Indonesia. Built around the 16th century to honor sea spirits, Tanah Lot consists of a unique rock formation with a temple sitting atop. During low tide, visitors can access the temple by foot; however, entrance inside the sanctuary is restricted to outsiders. Legend has it that unmarried couples who visit the temple leave cursed. Still, the stunning scenery has made Tanah Lot one of the most visited and photographed temples in Bali.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.
Location
Amlapura, Bali, IndonesiaFull Map
7 videos | 16 min
5 videos | 17 min
10 videos | 29 min
2 videos | 7 min