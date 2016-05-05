GBSLogoWithName
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

Barn owls have long been one of the secrets to Napa Valley’s world-class wines. Rather than relying on chemicals and pesticides, winemakers work with owls—nature’s best pest control—to ensure that the best grapes make it to your wine bottle without rodent interference. Wildlife biologist Carrie Wendt has spent years learning how these majestic nocturnal creatures can have productive, working relationships with winemakers. So the next time you take a sip of that California pinot, take a moment to thank our feathered friends who helped make that glass possible.

Location

Napa County, CA, USA

