Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

2.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
3.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
4.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
5.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
6.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
7.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
8.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
9.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
10.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
11.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
12.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
13.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
14.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
15.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
16.A Cat Video Worth Watching
17.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
18.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
19.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
20.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
21.Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
22.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
23.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
24.At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
25.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Barn owls have long been one of the secrets to Napa Valley’s world-class wines. Rather than relying on chemicals and pesticides, winemakers work with owls—nature’s best pest control—to ensure that the best grapes make it to your wine bottle without rodent interference. Wildlife biologist Carrie Wendt has spent years learning how these majestic nocturnal creatures can have productive, working relationships with winemakers. So the next time you take a sip of that California pinot, take a moment to thank our feathered friends who helped make that glass possible.
Location
Napa County, CA, USAFull Map
6 videos | 13 min
8 videos | 22 min
4 videos | 11 min
3 videos | 13 min