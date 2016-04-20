GBSLogoWithName
No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer

When he was young, Kyle Maynard's dream was to become a professional athlete. Born with a condition that left him without legs or arms, Kyle never stopped pursuing that goal. In high school, he was a champion wrestler at the state level. In his 20s, he became an MMA fighter and opened his own CrossFit gym. Now, he climbs some of the tallest mountains in the world. NBD.

For more on Kyle Maynard and his work, check out his website.

Sports & Action
Profiles

Location

Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

