No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer

2.The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
3.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
4.Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
5.Hop Onboard the Shortest Flight in the World
6.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
7.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
8.The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts
9.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
10.The Graffiti Grammar Police
11.A (Football) League of Their Own
12.The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
13.Scaling the Toughest Ice Climb on the Planet
14.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
15.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
16.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
17.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
18.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
19.Meet the King of Fake Cash
20.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
21.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
22.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
23.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
24.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
25.How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
When he was young, Kyle Maynard's dream was to become a professional athlete. Born with a condition that left him without legs or arms, Kyle never stopped pursuing that goal. In high school, he was a champion wrestler at the state level. In his 20s, he became an MMA fighter and opened his own CrossFit gym. Now, he climbs some of the tallest mountains in the world. NBD.
For more on Kyle Maynard and his work, check out his website.
