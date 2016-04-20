GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Sistine Chapel of Sewage

Think sewage treatment facilities aren’t glamorous? English engineers from the 19th century would disagree. The Crossness Pumping Station in East London was one of the first of its kind, and it drew visitors from around the world. Instead of bland walls, this Victorian masterpiece is adorned with exquisite ironwork and ornate columns. Currently a museum, the station stands as a testament to a cleaner, healthier urban existence. Enter the beauty that changed London’s sewage system forever.

Location

London, UK

