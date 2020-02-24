Celebrating Black Excellence By Photographing Children as Black History Icons

2.A Love Story for the Pages
3.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
4.Before Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin Refused to Give Up Her Seat on the Bus
5.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
6.The Castle That Melts
7.Passing Down Ancient Stories Through Song
8.Finding Freedom in the Swamp
9.Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
10.The Baby Whisperer
11.China’s Architectural Wonder Has Been Standing for 700 Years
12.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
13.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
14.Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
15.The New Face of the Race
16.A Mime’s Silent Resistance
17.One Woman’s Mission to End Polio in Pakistan
18.The Rickshaw Driver Starting a Revolution
19.Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
20.The Fast and Furious Family
21.The Actress Who Changed Television (and NASA) Forever
22.How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species
23.Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
24.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
25.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
In 2013, Eunique Jones Gibson snapped photos of Black children dressed as icons like Muhammad Ali, Harriet Tubman, Spike Lee and Rosa Parks. The photos were released during Black History Month that year in a campaign she dubbed Because of Them We Can. The goal was to teach kids to embrace their cultural heritage and history. It wasn’t meant to be a long-term project, but the images resonated with people of all ages in a big way. Today, Because of Them We Can is still going strong. The multimedia platform produces photo series and videos shoots celebrating Black excellence. And Gibson never runs out of creative ideas for positive, uplifting content. We go behind-the-scenes of her latest news-themed video shoot, which casts an adorable bunch of little ones as Don Lemon, April Ryan, Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers and Andrew Gillum.
Location
Washington, D.C.Full Map
19 videos | 48 min
4 videos | 13 min
6 videos | 21 min
2 videos | 2 min