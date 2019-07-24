Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup

2.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
3.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
4.In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
5.Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
6.Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
7.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
8.Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
9.An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
10.Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
11.The Spinach King Of South Africa
12.Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
13.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
14.Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
15.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
16.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
17.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
18.Breaking Fast in Tunisia
19.Breaking Fast in England
20.Queens: Coconut Pancakes
21.What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
22.Please Pass The Space Food
23.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
24. Queens: Torta Puma
25.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
26.How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Beef noodle soup is a staple throughout Taiwan. You’ll pay around $6 for a bowl at most restaurants in Taipei. But you’ll fork over $321 for the elite beef noodle soup at Niu Ba Ba. Yes, $321. For. One. Bowl. Why so expensive? Well, for starters, it is made with high-quality wagyu beef. If it’s too pricey for you, there are options—a premium beef noodle soup that costs $160 a bowl and a classic version that goes for under $20. While the restaurant has fixed prices now, there was a time when customers could pay whatever they wanted for the soup. One diner chose to pay close to $1,000, which makes $321 sound like a bargain.
