The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck

2.The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
3.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
4.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
5.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
6.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
7.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
8.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
9.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
10.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
11.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
12.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
13.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
14.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
15.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
16.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
17.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
18.How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
19.One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change
20.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
21.This Dialect Coach Can Transport You With Her Perfect Accents
22.The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
23.The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
24.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
25.Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
Close your eyes for just a second. Is that a dinosaur we hear? A turkey? A baby baboon? No, it’s all Dee Bradley Baker, a voice actor known for Hollywood’s monsters, creatures and animals. You may have enjoyed his vocal stylings as Perry the Platypus on “Phineas and Ferb,” Klaus the Fish on “American Dad” or Daffy Duck on “Space Jam.” Or maybe you’re a fan of Squidward’s arch-rival Squilliam Fancyson on “Spongebob Squarepants.” We could go on and on. Baker invites us into the recording studio to watch him at work. Wait ‘til you see how he uses his nose.
Location
Los Angeles, CaliforniaFull Map
10 videos | 26 min
10 videos | 25 min
5 videos | 11 min
3 videos | 9 min