The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck

Close your eyes for just a second. Is that a dinosaur we hear? A turkey? A baby baboon? No, it’s all Dee Bradley Baker, a voice actor known for Hollywood’s monsters, creatures and animals. You may have enjoyed his vocal stylings as Perry the Platypus on “Phineas and Ferb,” Klaus the Fish on “American Dad” or Daffy Duck on “Space Jam.” Or maybe you’re a fan of Squidward’s arch-rival Squilliam Fancyson on “Spongebob Squarepants.” We could go on and on. Baker invites us into the recording studio to watch him at work. Wait ‘til you see how he uses his nose.