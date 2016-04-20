Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori

In the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, a stepwell more than 1,000 years old has withstood the test of time. But Chand Baori is more than a stone relic. Three thousand, five hundred geometrically arranged stone steps lead 100 feet down to a well, which has provided water and a gathering space to its community for centuries. Its striking geometry has made cameos in several high-profile Hollywood movies.



