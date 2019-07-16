These Big Ass Ants Are a Colombian Delicacy

“Once I start eating them, I can’t stop. They are delicious.” José Adrián Peña Álvarez isn’t talking about potato chips or pistachios. He’s talking about hormigas culonas, which literally translates to “big ass ants.” These large, winged insects are a rare delicacy in Colombia. They only emerge from their underground nests once a year, so you have to catch them while you can. Álvarez is really good at it. He’s an ant hunter—a tradition passed down for generations in the Santander region of Colombia.



We’re dishing up more weird and wonderful foods in our latest season of Try It You’ll Like It. Check out past episodes here.