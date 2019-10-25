The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala

Bike machines, or "bicimaquinas," are changing people's lives in San Andrés Itzapa, Guatemala. The unique stationary bicycles have been altered to function as human powered machines that can do everything from washing clothes, to blending and shelling nuts. Made of discarded, eco-friendly parts, they are the brainchild of locally run non-profit Maya Pedal. Not only are these machines functional and economical, they also contribute health benefits.



