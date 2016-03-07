Quantcast
Video
Birds Of A Feather: The Afterlives Of America's Eagles

For hundreds of years, Native Americans have used eagle feathers for religious practices and cultural purposes. In recognition of the significance of these feathers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service established the National Eagle Repository. The Repository stores and distributes bald and golden eagles found dead throughout the U.S. The eagles are then shipped to Native Americans enrolled in federally recognized tribes for use in religious ceremonies.

Location

National Eagle Repository, 6550 Gateway Rd, Commerce City, CO 80022, USA

