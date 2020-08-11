This Lab Provides Birth Control for Male Mosquitoes

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
This Lightweight Robotic Hand Is a Smart Rehabilitation Device
1:14

2.This Lightweight Robotic Hand Is a Smart Rehabilitation Device

3.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

3.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

4.
Directing Movies Against All Odds
2:23

4.Directing Movies Against All Odds

5.
How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
18:20

5.How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World

6.
The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source
4:00

6.The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source

7.
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
5:12

7.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology

8.
A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
2:48

8.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian

9.
The Flying Farmer
2:55

9.The Flying Farmer

10.
From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
3:11

10.From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds

11.
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
2:19

11.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake

12.
This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
3:17

12.This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations

13.
A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
2:22

13.A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding

14.
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
2:48

14.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA

15.
Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
2:09

15.Making Waves and Breaking Barriers

16.
Coloring the Streets of Singapore
2:37

16.Coloring the Streets of Singapore

17.
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
2:30

17.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene

18.
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
3:32

18.This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard

19.
Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle
1:46

19.Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle

20.
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
2:29

20.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park

21.
Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers
2:13

21.Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers

22.
Training With a World-Class Speed Skater
2:36

22.Training With a World-Class Speed Skater

23.
This Bra Screens for Breast Cancer
2:39

23.This Bra Screens for Breast Cancer

24.
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
3:43

24.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science

25.
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
3:51

25.This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids

This Lab Provides Birth Control for Male Mosquitoes

Mosquitos aren’t merely a nuisance. The insects spread a potentially deadly tropical disease called dengue. According to the World Health Organization, dengue is a threat to about half the world’s population and is the leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries. The incidence of dengue has also been increasing globally, with over 3.2 million cases reported in 2015. Dr. David Du, co-founder of Singapore startup Orinno Technology, is working with Singapore’s National Environment Agency to combat the health crisis by lowering the mosquito population. Using new technology, including a larvae dispensing system—aka mosquito sorter—that divides pupae based on gender, Dr. Du is breeding male mosquitoes and tampering with their ability to mate successfully.

NOTE: This story was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Great Big Story encourages everyone to stay safe and continue to social distance.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore, and the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Location

Singapore

Full Map
Up Next
This Lightweight Robotic Hand Is a Smart Rehabilitation Device
Up Next
1:14
This Lightweight Robotic Hand Is a Smart Rehabilitation Device
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
2:23
Directing Movies Against All Odds
Up Next
18:20
How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
Up Next
4:00
The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Up Next
2:48
A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
Up Next
2:55
The Flying Farmer
Up Next
3:11
From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
3:17
This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
Up Next
2:22
A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
Up Next
2:48
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
Up Next
2:09
Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
Up Next
2:37
Coloring the Streets of Singapore
Up Next
2:30
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
scientist, amateur, backyard, science, the fusioneers
Up Next
3:32
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
Up Next
1:46
Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Up Next
2:13
Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers
Up Next
2:36
Training With a World-Class Speed Skater
This Bra Screens for Breast Cancer
Up Next
2:39
This Bra Screens for Breast Cancer
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
Up Next
3:51
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids

Related Stories

Making good roti takes a lot of practice. Nafisa Ali knows. She’s been making the flatbread in Miami for 29 years.
Up Next
1:00
Miami: Roti
Up Next
2:18
A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.
Up Next
00:30
This Is Great Big Story
Up Next
2:51
The Best Baguette in Paris
Up Next
2:57
The Actress Who Changed Television (and NASA) Forever
Up Next
2:31
The Country King of Kenya
Up Next
2:16
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Gym
Up Next
2:13
Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair
Up Next
2:42
Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
Couples Married 30+ Years Give Us Love Advice
Up Next
12:00
What Love Looks Like Around the World
Up Next
3:08
He Was Wrongfully Convicted. Now, He's a Defense Lawyer
Up Next
1:10
The Largest of the Toucans Has an EPIC Bill
Up Next
2:53
Searching for China’s Ancient Tea Leaves
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
2:49
The Photographer Taking His Own Shot
Up Next
2:27
Creating a Supercar from Scratch
Up Next
2:49
In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
Up Next
2:22
The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:24
Preaching the Love of All
Up Next
2:34
The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
Up Next
4:16
This All-Female Japanese Pop-Punk Band Is Challenging Beauty Standards
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Up Next
3:00
Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)

Recommended Playlists

Singapore’s Problem Solvers

2 videos | 2 min

Play Her Way

5 videos | 14 min

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

Feel Good Stories We Love

3 videos | 8 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.