Lima: Papa Rellena

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

2.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

3.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

3.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

4.
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
1:27

4.Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder

5.
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
3:23

5.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter

6.
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
2:37

6.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon

7.
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
3:28

7.Being Human With the Dog Photographer

8.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

8.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

9.
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
1:36

9.Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino

10.
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
1:22

10.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors

11.
Warriors of Hula
3:20

11.Warriors of Hula

12.
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
3:08

12.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious

13.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

13.Inking Her Own Story

14.
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
4:51

14.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

15.
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
4:14

15.Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark

16.
Breaking Fast in California
1:08

16.Breaking Fast in California

17.
The Future of Fashion
1:06

17.The Future of Fashion

18.
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
2:12

18.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics

19.
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
2:29

19.Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press

20.
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
2:06

20.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

21.
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
1:42

21.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

22.
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
2:37

22.Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas

23.
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
1:30

23.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano

24.
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
2:28

24.In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free

25.
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
1:37

25.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From

26.
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
3:27

26.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet

Lima: Papa Rellena

Angélica Chinén serves all kinds of Peruvian dishes at her food stall Huerta Chinén in Lima, Peru. But papa rellena⁠—stuffed potato⁠—is her pride and joy. A papa rellena is a healthy serving of mashed potato stuffed with meat, boiled eggs, olives, raisins, chopped onions, garlic and a special chili pepper, then shaped into a ball, coated with egg and flour and fried until its crispy. It’s filling, delish and the perfect comfort food.

Culture
Food & Drink
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
1:27
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:37
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
Up Next
3:28
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
3:20
Warriors of Hula
Up Next
3:08
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
4:14
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
2:29
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
2:37
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Related Stories
Up Next
2:55
Lima: Leche De Tigre
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
4:16
Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
2:14
The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
1:44
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
3:23
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Yakisoba
Up Next
3:18
Believe Us, You’ve Never Seen a Clam Like This
Up Next
2:56
Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
Up Next
2:53
These Big Ass Ants Are a Colombian Delicacy
Up Next
2:42
Taco, Meet Shawarma
Up Next
2:48
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
Up Next
2:53
A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:55
Sipping On Sheep’s Vodka
Up Next
3:02
Adding a Mexican Touch to Southern Cuisine
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Iran

Recommended Playlists

Making Moves

10 videos | 26 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

branded

Finding a New Uniform

4 videos | 12 min

branded

It Can Wait

2 videos | 8 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
5:33
Love Letters in the Sky
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in Egypt
Up Next
3:21
Exploring the Swiss Alps by Cable Car
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
3:08
The Great Bagel Rivalry
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
2:37
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
2:49
In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
Up Next
2:43
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Up Next
2:56
Dancing in the Dark
Up Next
1:06
The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:37
Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN