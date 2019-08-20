Lima: Papa Rellena

Angélica Chinén serves all kinds of Peruvian dishes at her food stall Huerta Chinén in Lima, Peru. But papa rellena⁠—stuffed potato⁠—is her pride and joy. A papa rellena is a healthy serving of mashed potato stuffed with meat, boiled eggs, olives, raisins, chopped onions, garlic and a special chili pepper, then shaped into a ball, coated with egg and flour and fried until its crispy. It’s filling, delish and the perfect comfort food.