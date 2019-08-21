Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey

2.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
His name is Juan Hernández Falvy, but everyone calls him pan con pejerrey. Which, not so coincidentally, is the name of a sandwich he takes great pride in preparing. Juan has been making them at his shop Don Guiseppe in Callao, Peru, for 25 years. Popular in Peru, the fried fish sandwich consists of fresh smelt covered in batter and fried like tempura. Juan spreads salsa criolla on the breaded smelt and serves it on French bread. Let’s have a bite.
Location
Av. Miguel Grau 30, La Punta 07021, PeruFull Map
