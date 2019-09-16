Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich

The doner kebab sandwich is a street food staple in Berlin⁠. Oliver Freuen grew up eating the popular nosh in Germany. Now, he serves it at his Miami Beach restaurant Spitfire Kebab. A doner kebab sandwich starts with beef or chicken slowly spit-roasted on a vertical grill to juicy perfection. (There is a falafel filling, too.) The tasty shavings are stuffed into fresh bread, garnished with pickled red and white cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions and topped with homemade tzatziki sauce. Freuen calls the sandwich “an explosion of flavors.”