GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Miami: Smash Donut
00:59

2.Miami: Smash Donut

3.
Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
00:59

3.Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich

4.
Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich
1:00

4.Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich

5.
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
3:57

5.The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai

6.
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
2:11

6.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup

7.
New England’s Chow Mein Sandwich Is the Ultimate Comfort Food
2:42

7.New England’s Chow Mein Sandwich Is the Ultimate Comfort Food

8.
Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
1:58

8.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club

9.
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
1:00

9. Lima: Mazamorra Morada

10.
Lima: Causa
1:00

10.Lima: Causa

11.
Lima: Papa Rellena
1:00

11.Lima: Papa Rellena

12.
Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
1:00

12.Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey

13.
Lima: Leche De Tigre
:58

13.Lima: Leche De Tigre

14.
Cuba's Flying Pizzas
2:38

14.Cuba's Flying Pizzas

15.
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
1:44

15.Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space

16.
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
1:00

16.Tokyo: Giant Gyoza

17.
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
3:06

17.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History

18.
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
5:48

18.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo

19.
Tokyo: Takoyaki
1:00

19.Tokyo: Takoyaki

20.
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
00:59

20.Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant

21.
Tokyo: Yakisoba
1:00

21.Tokyo: Yakisoba

22.
Bite into a Pickle Sandwich
3:12

22.Bite into a Pickle Sandwich

23.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

23.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

24.
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
2:42

24.Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky

25.
Delhi: Fruit Chaat
:50

25.Delhi: Fruit Chaat

Miami: Frita Cubana

We all have our passions in life—George Lepore’s is the frita cubana, aka the frita. It’s Cuba’s version of the great American hamburger, according to Lepore, and he still remembers eating his first one when he was 12 (it was that good.) Lepore grew up to co-found Cuban Guys, a chain of restaurants in Florida that serves the Cuban street food. What makes fritas so special? The meat is seasoned to taste like smoky chorizo, and the burger is topped off with a heaping serving of crispy string fries. Let’s eat one. Or two. Or three!

Location

5828 SW 8th St West Miami, Florida 33144

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Smash Donut
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
Up Next
1:00
Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
2:11
The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
Up Next
2:42
New England’s Chow Mein Sandwich Is the Ultimate Comfort Food
Up Next
1:58
Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Causa
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Papa Rellena
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
Up Next
:58
Lima: Leche De Tigre
Up Next
2:38
Cuba's Flying Pizzas
Up Next
1:44
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
3:06
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Yakisoba
Up Next
3:12
Bite into a Pickle Sandwich
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:42
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
Up Next
:50
Delhi: Fruit Chaat

Related Stories

Up Next
1:06
Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
Up Next
1:06
Delhi: Moonglet
Up Next
1:00
Delhi: Samosa Hub
Up Next
1:01
Paris: Galette Fraîcheur
Up Next
1:06
London: Naga Delhi Burger
Up Next
1:06
London: Mushroom Beiju
Up Next
1:07
London: Grilled Cheese Mulata
Up Next
1:08
London: Jian Bing
Up Next
1:06
London: Guaca Fries
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
Up Next
1:01
Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
Up Next
00:54
Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
Up Next
:55
Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
Up Next
:53
Mexico City: Tlacoyos
Up Next
1:00
Mexico City: Squash Blossom Burrito
Up Next
1:03
Paris: Za’atar Flatbread
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Torta Puma
Up Next
1:00
Paris: Bao Burger
Up Next
1:01
Paris: Cordon Bleu Rolls
Up Next
2:51
The Lunch Club Making High School More Inclusive
Up Next
2:13
Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers
Up Next
2:34
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Up Next
2:18
A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.

Recommended Playlists

Making Better Food and Food Better

3 videos | 9 min

Fueled By

3 videos | 8 min

Discovery

2 videos | 54 min

Dreaming of Africa

2 videos | 5 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN