Miami: Frita Cubana

We all have our passions in life—George Lepore’s is the frita cubana, aka the frita. It’s Cuba’s version of the great American hamburger, according to Lepore, and he still remembers eating his first one when he was 12 (it was that good.) Lepore grew up to co-found Cuban Guys, a chain of restaurants in Florida that serves the Cuban street food. What makes fritas so special? The meat is seasoned to taste like smoky chorizo, and the burger is topped off with a heaping serving of crispy string fries. Let’s eat one. Or two. Or three!