Video
Miami: Matcha Pastelito

Matcha lovers, we’ve got the perfect treat for you. It’s the matcha pastelito. You will find this delectable dish at Yōko Matcha in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. It’s a Cuban pastry infused with a filling made of matcha, white chocolate, cream cheese, condensed milk, and… Well, we don’t know what else. Chie, the creator of the matcha pastelito, isn’t revealing her secret sauce that easy.

Food & Drink

Location

2211 NW 2nd Ave. Miami FL. 33127

