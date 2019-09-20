GBSLogoWithName
Video
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Miami

We love to go to the beach in Miami. But being at the beach makes us hungry. Really hungry. You, too? We knew it. It’s a universal thing. Shake the sand out of your towels, reapply your sunscreen and join us as we wind our way through the city devouring everything from doner kebab (a popular Berlin street food that has made its way to Miami) to frita cubana (Cuba’s flavorful version of the great American hamburger) to matcha pastelito (a tasty blend of Cuban and Japanese cuisine).

Location

Miami, Florida

