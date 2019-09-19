Miami: Roti

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Le Champion des Champignons: Growing Mushrooms in the Dark
1:57

2.Le Champion des Champignons: Growing Mushrooms in the Dark

3.
Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
00:54

3.Mumbai: Bhaji Cone

4.
Where Dads Learn to be Dads
3:49

4.Where Dads Learn to be Dads

5.
Capturing Every Plant In The World
1:55

5.Capturing Every Plant In The World

6.
A Master of Forgotten Music
4:55

6.A Master of Forgotten Music

7.
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
2:41

7.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker

8.
Play On Words: Masks
00:58

8.Play On Words: Masks

9.
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
2:40

9.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop

10.
Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
2:36

10.Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion

11.
Japan’s Museum of Rocks With Faces
3:18

11.Japan’s Museum of Rocks With Faces

12.
Transitioning To Freedom
2:32

12.Transitioning To Freedom

13.
Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms
2:22

13.Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms

14.
The Woman Who Never Forgets
2:43

14.The Woman Who Never Forgets

15.
75 Years of Brotherly Love
2:06

15.75 Years of Brotherly Love

16.
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
1:08

16.Breaking Fast in Istanbul

17.
How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master
2:57

17.How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master

18.
Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
2:09

18.Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization

19.
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
19:11

19.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love

20.
The Revolutionary Cyclist
2:28

20.The Revolutionary Cyclist

21.
‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’
3:01

21.‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’

22.
Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
1:47

22.Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue

23.
The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports
2:49

23.The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports

24.
Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
1:01

24.Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich

25.
It’s Our Birthday … Cake for All!
00:13

25.It’s Our Birthday … Cake for All!

Miami: Roti

Making good roti takes a lot of practice. Nafisa Ali knows. She’s been making the flatbread at B & M Market in Miami for 29 years. Her ancestors brought the food from India to the Caribbean, filling it with local flavors like jerk chicken, goat, ackee and saltfish. She’s been carrying on the tradition stateside. For Ali, you can’t make good roti without a healthy dose of passion, love and excitement.

Location

219 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:57
Le Champion des Champignons: Growing Mushrooms in the Dark
Up Next
00:54
Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
Up Next
3:49
Where Dads Learn to be Dads
Up Next
1:55
Capturing Every Plant In The World
Up Next
4:55
A Master of Forgotten Music
Up Next
2:41
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
Up Next
00:58
Play On Words: Masks
Up Next
2:40
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
Up Next
2:36
Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
Up Next
3:18
Japan’s Museum of Rocks With Faces
Up Next
2:32
Transitioning To Freedom
Up Next
2:22
Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms
Up Next
2:43
The Woman Who Never Forgets
Up Next
2:06
75 Years of Brotherly Love
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
2:57
How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master
Up Next
2:09
Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
Up Next
19:11
A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
Up Next
2:28
The Revolutionary Cyclist
Up Next
3:01
‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’
Up Next
1:47
Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
Up Next
2:49
The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports
Up Next
1:01
Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
Up Next
00:13
It’s Our Birthday … Cake for All!

Related Stories

Up Next
2:48
In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
Up Next
2:14
Before There Were Cowboys, There Were Csikós
Up Next
2:27
Exploring Mystical Underwater Caves
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
2:48
How a Troop of Grade School Girls Are Fighting for Justice
Up Next
3:58
Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
Up Next
1:58
Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
Up Next
2:43
The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:01
Preserving Sacred Sounds
Up Next
1:58
This Lab of Snake Venom Is Saving Lives
Up Next
1:15
Meet the Gravedigger of the Animal Kingdom
Up Next
1:19
An Elegant Crowned Crane On The Edge
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
2:23
Wedding Food for a Cause
Up Next
2:11
Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
Up Next
6:31
Don't Slow Down: Keeping The American Cowboy Alive
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
2:34
The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
Up Next
2:24
The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts
Up Next
2:23
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
Up Next
2:40
Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
Up Next
2:14
True to Type: Laying Letters at America's Last Linotype Newspaper
Up Next
3:05
Pisco: The Spirit of Peru
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
Up Next
1:59
What It Feels Like To Sleep In An Active Volcano

Recommended Playlists

Latinx Excellence

4 videos | 14 min

Extraordinary Temples

7 videos | 9 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

6 videos | 18 min

branded

Better Together

2 videos | 6 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN