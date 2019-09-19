Miami: Roti

Making good roti takes a lot of practice. Nafisa Ali knows. She’s been making the flatbread at B & M Market in Miami for 29 years. Her ancestors brought the food from India to the Caribbean, filling it with local flavors like jerk chicken, goat, ackee and saltfish. She’s been carrying on the tradition stateside. For Ali, you can’t make good roti without a healthy dose of passion, love and excitement.