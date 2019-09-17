Miami: Smash Donut

This mashup of doughnuts and ice cream is the magnificence we all deserve. It’s called the Smash Donut, and you can find it at Tony Bahul’s Yonutz shop in Sunrise, Florida. So what goes into a Smash Donut? It starts with cutting a glazed doughnut in half, then filling it with ice cream, heating it up in a hot press, breaking it in half and covering it in cereal and sprinkles. We’ll give you a second to recover from that sugar rush.