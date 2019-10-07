Oaxaca: Tlayudas

2.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
The Oaxacan dish tlayuda is like pizza. Some say it’s even better. Brigida Manzano has been making and serving this street food staple at La Chinita in downtown Oaxaca for 27 years. The base is a tortilla, which she covers with bean spread and tops with cheese, vegetables, salsa and meat. Brigida cooks her tlayudas over hot coals, infusing it with smoky flavor. And she folds it, making it easier to eat. The perfect time to have a tlayuda or two? After you’ve had a few beers, Manzano says.
Location
Oaxaca, Oaxaca, MexicoFull Map
