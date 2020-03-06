Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
The Best Street Food Finds in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, is a sprawling city with a street food scene that’s enjoyed by the locals as well as tourists. Curious? We sampled several of the city’s sweet, savory and spicy delights. Join us as we try akor ktis (that’s rice cake), flaming beef, fried banana, fried balut (fertilized eggs) and banh chaef (a crepe stuffed with pork, chicken and shrimp).

Food & Drink

Location

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

