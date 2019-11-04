GBSLogoWithName
Video
Seoul: French Fry Corn Dog

Is it possible to make the corn dog even better? We didn’t think so. Until we met Yang Hae Min. This street vendor in Seoul, South Korea’s Namdaemun market serves french fry corn dogs—french fries and a hot dog on a stick. Together. United by deep-fried dough for easy eating.

Food & Drink

Location

Seoul, Korea

Seoul, Korea
