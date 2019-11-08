5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Seoul

There is no shortage of street food in Seoul. Every time you turn a corner in the South Korean capital, you see and smell something you just have to try. We sampled deep-fried treats like the french fry corn dog and fish cakes; soft, sweet egg bread; a breakfast sandwich served in a cup; and, of course, kimchi dumplings. So many delicious kimchi dumplings.