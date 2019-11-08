5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Seoul

2.Seoul: Fish Cakes
3.Seoul: Wang Mandu
4.Seoul: Breakfast Sandwich
5.Seoul: Egg Bread
6.Seoul: French Fry Corn Dog
7.4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
8.Oaxaca: Tlayudas
9.Oaxaca: Memelas
10.Oaxaca: Tejate
11.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
12.Miami: Matcha Pastelito
13.Miami: Smash Donut
14.Miami: Frita Cubana
15.Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
16.Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich
17.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
18. Lima: Mazamorra Morada
19.Lima: Causa
20.Lima: Papa Rellena
21.Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
22.Lima: Leche De Tigre
23.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
24.Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
25.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
There is no shortage of street food in Seoul. Every time you turn a corner in the South Korean capital, you see and smell something you just have to try. We sampled deep-fried treats like the french fry corn dog and fish cakes; soft, sweet egg bread; a breakfast sandwich served in a cup; and, of course, kimchi dumplings. So many delicious kimchi dumplings.
Location
Seoul, South KoreaFull Map
