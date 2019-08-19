In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine

Tadaaki Kuramato is a brewmaster. But he doesn’t brew beer—Kuramato cultivates a special black vinegar called kurozu at the Sakamoto Kurozu brewery in Japan. It’s made with rice malt, steamed rice and groundwater. And like a fine wine, this fine vinegar is aged. It’s Kuramato’s job to carefully look after 52,000 clay vases full of fermenting kurozu, all aspiring to perfection. The longer the vinegar ferments, the darker it becomes, and the smoother it tastes. It’s also known to have health benefits.



This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.