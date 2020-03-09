This Sprinter Wants to be the First American Amputee in the Olympics

2.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
3.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
4.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
5.Running Backwards, Moving Forward
6.An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
7.After Being Partially Paralyzed, Hannah Gavios Is Completing Marathons
8.Surviving the Race from Hell
9.How Paralympian Mike Schultz Built His Own Prosthetic Leg
10.Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
11.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
12.What It Takes to Be the World’s Fastest Marathon Runner
13.What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
14.Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs
15.Two Sisters, Two Flags
16.Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
17.Inside the Fierce Competition of Professional Foosball
18.For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition
19.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
20.Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
21.A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
22.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
23.It’s Hockey, But Underwater
24.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
25.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
Being born without lower legs didn’t keep Blake Leeper from playing baseball and basketball when he was a kid. After being fitted with prosthetic limbs, Leeper took a lot of falls, but he always got right back up. In college, he discovered running, the sport that would become his lifeblood. After winning silver and bronze medals in the Paralympic Games, Leeper is now training with one goal in mind—to compete against able-bodied athletes in the Olympics. His bid to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was denied by World Athletics, track and field’s international governing body in February 2020. The organization maintains the prosthetic blades Leeper runs on give him an unfair advantage. But Leeper hasn’t stopped there—he has filed an appeal to the committee.
