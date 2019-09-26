Fearless Women and Their Motorcycles Throughout History

2.In the Company of Heroes
3.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
4.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
5.Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
6.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
7.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
8.Salido de Compton (Straight Outta Compton)
9.A Love to the Moon and Back
10.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
11.The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
12.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
13.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
14.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
15.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
16.A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
17.Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
18.Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
19.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
20.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
21.The Country King of Kenya
22.Art as a Protective Second Skin
23.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
24.Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
25.Acing Senior Year
Corinna Mantlo, the founder of the all-female motorcycle club The Miss-Fires, takes us on a wild ride through the history of women in motorcycling. She’s sharing stories of ladies who blazed their own trails, like the Van Buren sisters—Augusta and Adeline—who rode motorcycles from Brooklyn to San Francisco in 1916 to prove a point, and the legendary trick rider Samantha Morgan. Mantlo also takes us on a road trip to meet Becky Brown, who founded the women’s motorcycle club, Women in the Wind, in 1976. Let’s roll.
