Fearless Women and Their Motorcycles Throughout History

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
In the Company of Heroes
3:44

2.In the Company of Heroes

3.
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
3:38

3.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong

4.
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
2:41

4.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’

5.
Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
7:58

5.Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change

6.
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
2:45

6.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance

7.
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
2:22

7.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village

8.
Salido de Compton (Straight Outta Compton)
2:00

8.Salido de Compton (Straight Outta Compton)

9.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

9.A Love to the Moon and Back

10.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:48

10.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

11.
The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
1:06

11.The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright

12.
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
2:23

12.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas

13.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

13.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

14.
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
3:01

14.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

15.
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
3:14

15.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver

16.
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
14:55

16.A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace

17.
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
2:49

17.Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo

18.
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
4:03

18.Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran

19.
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
2:36

19.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation

20.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

20.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

21.
The Country King of Kenya
2:31

21.The Country King of Kenya

22.
Art as a Protective Second Skin
4:37

22.Art as a Protective Second Skin

23.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

23.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

24.
Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
3:02

24.Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing

25.
Acing Senior Year
3:14

25.Acing Senior Year

Fearless Women and Their Motorcycles Throughout History

branded

Corinna Mantlo, the founder of the all-female motorcycle club The Miss-Fires, takes us on a wild ride through the history of women in motorcycling. She’s sharing stories of ladies who blazed their own trails, like the Van Buren sisters—Augusta and Adeline—who rode motorcycles from Brooklyn to San Francisco in 1916 to prove a point, and the legendary trick rider Samantha Morgan. Mantlo also takes us on a road trip to meet Becky Brown, who founded the women’s motorcycle club, Women in the Wind, in 1976. Let’s roll.

This Great Big Story was made by Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card.

Profiles
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:44
In the Company of Heroes
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
2:41
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Up Next
7:58
Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
2:00
Salido de Compton (Straight Outta Compton)
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
1:06
The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
3:14
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:31
The Country King of Kenya
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
3:02
Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
Up Next
3:14
Acing Senior Year

Related Stories

Up Next
1:31
Party in a Can: The Story of Silly String
Up Next
4:25
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
Up Next
3:08
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
Up Next
4:15
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
Up Next
2:04
Riding Silk: Swimming with Horses in Jamaica
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
1:58
Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
Up Next
1:54
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
Up Next
3:20
Recording the Sounds of Extinction
Up Next
1:38
I (Don't) Want My Baby Back Ribs
Up Next
2:44
Dominican Republic’s Tradition of Mask Making
Up Next
1:31
The Grinch Who Created The Revolving Door
Up Next
2:11
Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award
Up Next
3:02
The Jump: Meet The Ballsy Creators of Bungee
Up Next
3:50
The Family That Stacks Together
Up Next
2:41
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
Up Next
3:45
It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
Up Next
1:28
Exploring Guatemala’s Mayan Ruins
Up Next
3:25
Leading a Revolution Dressed in a Zoot Suit
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
2:58
The Swiss Art of Papercutting
Up Next
3:26
Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
Up Next
1:43
Meet the Voice of the Early Internet
Up Next
1:21
The Ring-Tailed Lemur Fights Off Deforestation

Recommended Playlists

branded

Pursuits of Passion

2 videos | 7 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

Barrier-Breaking Women

15 videos | 45 min

Tackling Food Waste

9 videos | 29 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
2:41
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Up Next
7:58
Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
2:00
Salido de Compton (Straight Outta Compton)
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
1:06
The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
3:14
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:31
The Country King of Kenya
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
3:02
Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
Up Next
3:14
Acing Senior Year
Up Next
0:55
The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
Up Next
3:12
Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN