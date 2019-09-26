Fearless Women and Their Motorcycles Throughout History

Corinna Mantlo, the founder of the all-female motorcycle club The Miss-Fires, takes us on a wild ride through the history of women in motorcycling. She’s sharing stories of ladies who blazed their own trails, like the Van Buren sisters—Augusta and Adeline—who rode motorcycles from Brooklyn to San Francisco in 1916 to prove a point, and the legendary trick rider Samantha Morgan. Mantlo also takes us on a road trip to meet Becky Brown, who founded the women’s motorcycle club, Women in the Wind, in 1976. Let’s roll.



