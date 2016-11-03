Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound

Sailing is a nuanced, complex process—now imagine doing it blind. That's exactly what Walt Raineri, Kris Scheppe and Scott Ford do as Blind Match Racing Team USA 1. Blind Sailing International organizes sailing races around the world for the blind. To navigate, sailors use audio sound buoys along the courses, as well as sound emitters on their boats to avoid crashes. For these competitors, a lack of eyesight is no hurdle. In Raineri’s words, “add a little bit of courage and you can do just about anything.”

This Great Big Story was made in collaboration with Audi.

© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

