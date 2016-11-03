Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound

2.Challenging Nature
3.Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing
4.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
5.Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
6.How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
7.Get Lost With the World’s Master Maze Maker
8.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
9.The Risk Takers
10.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
11.Meet the King of Fake Cash
12.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
13.Grab a Beer on Ice … Literally
14.Comanche: A Great Big Film Trailer
15.Ax, Meet Target: Throwing Blades for Sport
16.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
17.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
18.Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
19.How This Blind Powerlifter Overcame Cancer and Homelessness to Become a Champion
20.Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
21.What It Feels Like to Slide Downhill at 90 M.P.H.
22.No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
23.The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
24.Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
25.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
Sailing is a nuanced, complex process—now imagine doing it blind. That's exactly what Walt Raineri, Kris Scheppe and Scott Ford do as Blind Match Racing Team USA 1. Blind Sailing International organizes sailing races around the world for the blind. To navigate, sailors use audio sound buoys along the courses, as well as sound emitters on their boats to avoid crashes. For these competitors, a lack of eyesight is no hurdle. In Raineri’s words, “add a little bit of courage and you can do just about anything.”
This Great Big Story was made in collaboration with Audi.
4 videos | 10 min
22 videos | 68 min
8 videos | 19 min
5 videos | 15 min