The Ghost Town Stuck in Time

On the Eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains lies a town that time forgot. Bodie, Calif. was once a mining village with 10,000 residents. Today, it looks as if the townsfolk simply vanished one day: cues remain on the pool tables, jackets hang next to unmade beds and arithmetic lessons adorn the schoolhouse chalkboard. It's a relic of the past covered in three inches of dust.