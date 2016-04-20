GBSLogoWithName
GBSLogoWithName
The Ghost Town Stuck in Time

On the Eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains lies a town that time forgot. Bodie, Calif. was once a mining village with 10,000 residents. Today, it looks as if the townsfolk simply vanished one day: cues remain on the pool tables, jackets hang next to unmade beds and arithmetic lessons adorn the schoolhouse chalkboard. It's a relic of the past covered in three inches of dust.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Bodie, CA, USA

