The Ghost Town Stuck in Time

2.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
3.‘Mad Max’ Meets Burning Man: Welcome to Wasteland Weekend
4.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
5.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
6.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
7.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
8.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
9.Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
10.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
11.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
12.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
13.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
14.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
15.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
16.All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry
17.Breaking Fast in California
18.The Most Beautiful Fruits and Vegetables You’ve Never Seen
19.Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
20.Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
21.The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
22.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
23.This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
24.How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
25.Meet the World’s First Milk Sommelier
On the Eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains lies a town that time forgot. Bodie, Calif. was once a mining village with 10,000 residents. Today, it looks as if the townsfolk simply vanished one day: cues remain on the pool tables, jackets hang next to unmade beds and arithmetic lessons adorn the schoolhouse chalkboard. It's a relic of the past covered in three inches of dust.
