Battle of the Boxes

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
6:37

2.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero

3.
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
3:30

3.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

4.
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
2:54

4.The Man, the Myth, the Cube

5.
These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
2:10

5.These Aussies Live In A Town Underground

6.
The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
2:11

6.The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes

7.
Sipping On Sheep’s Vodka
2:55

7.Sipping On Sheep’s Vodka

8.
Australia’s Wild Dog: A Cultural Symbol on the Brink
1:15

8.Australia’s Wild Dog: A Cultural Symbol on the Brink

9.
This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character
1:22

9.This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character

10.
This Stick Insect Came Back from the Dead
1:19

10.This Stick Insect Came Back from the Dead

11.
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
3:20

11.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

12.
How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions
4:44

12.How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions

13.
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
2:07

13.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year

14.
Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
1:41

14.Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing

15.
Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
2:17

15.Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You

16.
Inside the World’s First Escape Room
2:52

16.Inside the World’s First Escape Room

17.
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
2:23

17.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas

18.
Scouting American Giants for Aussie Rules Football
2:52

18.Scouting American Giants for Aussie Rules Football

19.
How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species
2:30

19.How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species

20.
The Carbon-Eating Concrete That’s Reducing Emissions By 70%
4:31

20.The Carbon-Eating Concrete That’s Reducing Emissions By 70%

21.
These People are Proving Plastic Waste Can Be Recycled
2:28

21.These People are Proving Plastic Waste Can Be Recycled

22.
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
3:21

22.This Group Uses Science to Make Music

23.
The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala
2:35

23.The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala

24.
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
3:03

24.For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch

25.
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
2:49

25.Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo

Battle of the Boxes

Imagine a medieval battle—except instead of full-plate armor and gleaming longswords, it’s cardboard breastplates and paper-towel-roll warhammers. Actually, you don’t have to imagine. It’s called Boxwars.

So what the heck is Boxwars? In the words of Boxwars co-creator Ross Koger, it’s “a collective of people who love to get together, create cardboard creations, and then destroy them in an epic battle.”

It’s a challenge of creativity and imagination to craft the most epic and inspired loadout you can with cardboard, tape and glue. And it’s spreading. It started as Koger and some friends hitting one another with paper products in a park in Melbourne, Australia, and has expanded in both size and scope. There are Boxwars teams across Europe, the United States, and Japan. The event has grown to include constructing massive aircraft carriers, trains and other cardboard engineering marvels.

But no matter how grand the construction or varied the location, the end result of Boxwars is always the same: total annihilation of all cardboard creations in sight.

So at this point, you may be asking the most important question Boxwars faces: “WTF?” Koger knows how ridiculous it all seems, and he’s OK with that. As he says, “If you’re in a Boxwars, you’ve already lost.” It’s a rewarding release, it’s a celebration of friendship, a showcasing of creativity and a celebration of the “losers” (Koger’s words, not ours!) who revel in the craziness of life.

Sports & Action

Location

Melbourne VIC, Australia

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
3:30
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
Up Next
2:54
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
Up Next
2:10
These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
Up Next
2:11
The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
Up Next
2:55
Sipping On Sheep’s Vodka
Up Next
1:15
Australia’s Wild Dog: A Cultural Symbol on the Brink
Up Next
1:22
This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character
Up Next
1:19
This Stick Insect Came Back from the Dead
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
4:44
How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions
Up Next
2:07
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
Up Next
1:41
Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:17
Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
Up Next
2:52
Inside the World’s First Escape Room
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
2:52
Scouting American Giants for Aussie Rules Football
Up Next
2:30
How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species
concrete, global warming, science, bp
Up Next
4:31
The Carbon-Eating Concrete That’s Reducing Emissions By 70%
Up Next
2:28
These People are Proving Plastic Waste Can Be Recycled
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
guatemala, bike, machine
Up Next
2:35
The Amazing Bike Machines of Guatemala
Up Next
3:03
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo

Related Stories

Up Next
2:12
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Busted The KKK
Up Next
5:54
In Korea, Setting the Table With Tradition
Up Next
3:18
Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants
Up Next
2:33
The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
Up Next
1:16
A Pouch In Need of Protection: The Matschie's Tree Kangaroo Climbs For Survival
Up Next
2:08
Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz
Up Next
2:57
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
Up Next
2:43
To See A Song: Painting What She Hears
Up Next
3:53
The Spinach King Of South Africa
Up Next
3:14
Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
Up Next
3:18
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
Up Next
1:10
This Adorable Bunny Needs Our Help
Up Next
1:12
This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
1:08
The Mystery of Shell Grotto
Up Next
5:16
The Dulser Of Dark Harbor
Up Next
2:28
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
Up Next
2:10
Before Alarm Clocks, There Were ‘Knocker-Uppers’
Up Next
1:19
India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All
Up Next
1:28
The Soviet Past of Tetris
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:48
The 14-Year-Old CEO
Up Next
5:21
#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers

Recommended Playlists

Stories That’ll Give You a Sugar Rush

28 videos | 59 min

native american, indians, founders, traditions, native

Celebrating Native American History and Culture

11 videos | 27 min

Gillian Jacobs: Women in STEM

5 videos | 16 min

Battle of the Bands

10 videos | 26 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
1:33
Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:48
The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN