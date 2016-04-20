Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

GBSLogoWithName
2.
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
2:20

2.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History

3.
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
3:02

3.A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50

4.
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
2:24

4.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience

5.
In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
2:11

5.In This Class You Eat Ice Cream

6.
Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
2:30

6.Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time

7.
Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
1:00

7.Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan

8.
These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
2:30

8.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud

9.
Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
2:42

9.Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder

10.
An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
3:11

10.An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert

11.
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
5:48

11.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo

12.
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
2:28

12.Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?

13.
The Spinach King Of South Africa
3:53

13.The Spinach King Of South Africa

14.
Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
2:37

14.Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food

15.
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
3:08

15.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious

16.
Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
:55

16.Mexico City: Octopus Tostada

17.
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
4:41

17.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene

18.
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
3:01

18.Protecting Endangered Vegetables

19.
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
3:13

19.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes

20.
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
1:11

20.Breaking Fast in Tunisia

21.
Breaking Fast in England
1:06

21.Breaking Fast in England

22.
Queens: Coconut Pancakes
1:00

22.Queens: Coconut Pancakes

23.
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
2:07

23.What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport

24.
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
2:19

24.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake

25.
Queens: Torta Puma
1:00

25. Queens: Torta Puma

26.
This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory
2:50

26.This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory

Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

Siggi Rafn Hilmarsson is an Icelandic baker with an interesting technique. He buries his dough 16 inches underground where it actually bakes from the natural heat generated by Iceland's volcanic hot springs. Why doesn't Siggi just use a conventional oven? Come on. His method is WAY cooler.

Tune in to "That's Amazing" every Sunday at 9 p.m. on The Weather Channel.

