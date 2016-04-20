This 1,100-Year-Old Beer’s for You: Recreating Ancient Ales

For University of Colorado classics professor Travis Rupp, the best way to bring ancient civilizations back to life is in a pint glass. Rupp works on a special projects team at Avery Brewing Company to brew beers the way that ancient Egyptians, Peruvians and Vikings did. While these beers are certainly different from their modern-day descendants, at the end of the day, a cold one the ancestral way is always a good thing. Cheers.