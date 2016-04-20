Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee

2.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
3.Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless
4.Playing Dead for a Living
5.The Graffiti Grammar Police
6.Paint the Town Peaceful
7.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
8.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
9.Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
10.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
11.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
12.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
13.The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers
14.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
15.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
16.The Man, the Myth, the Cube
17.Building a Prosthetic Arm With Lego
18.The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin
19.Beer Tap Handles Born in the USA
20.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
21.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
22.How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
23.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
24.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
25.Building Hollywood's Monsters by Hand
In Athens, Greece, one movie theater continues an old tradition: it features hand-painted posters on the marquee. Virginia Axiotis is the only movie billboard painter in the country and every week she brings to life a new display for Athinaion Cinemas. It’s her way of contributing to the magic of the movies.
This Great Big Story was co-developed with TIFF.
