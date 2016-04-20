GBSLogoWithName
Video
Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee

In Athens, Greece, one movie theater continues an old tradition: it features hand-painted posters on the marquee. Virginia Axiotis is the only movie billboard painter in the country and every week she brings to life a new display for Athinaion Cinemas. It’s her way of contributing to the magic of the movies.

This Great Big Story was co-developed with TIFF.

