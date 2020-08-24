The Man Bringing Light to Remote Kenya

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It
1:12

2.This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It

3.
What Breakfast Is Like Around the World
17:34

3.What Breakfast Is Like Around the World

4.
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
1:36

4.Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino

5.
How Households in Australia Are Trading Solar Energy
2:17

5.How Households in Australia Are Trading Solar Energy

6.
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
2:35

6.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women

7.
The Country King of Kenya
2:31

7.The Country King of Kenya

8.
The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers
2:23

8.The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers

9.
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
2:16

9.Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team

10.
In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music
2:12

10.In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music

11.
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 3
22:24

11.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 3

12.
How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species
2:30

12.How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species

13.
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
2:41

13.Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor

14.
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
2:04

14.The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years

15.
Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time
3:46

15.Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time

16.
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
2:24

16.How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile

17.
This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker
1:12

17.This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker

18.
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
1:06

18.Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker

19.
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
3:32

19.This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard

20.
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
2:58

20.The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'

21.
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
1:14

21.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan

22.
The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
3:11

22.The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators

23.
Building the World’s Largest Robot
3:11

23.Building the World’s Largest Robot

24.
The First Family of Custom Coffins
02:37

24.The First Family of Custom Coffins

25.
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
2:48

25.Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice

The Man Bringing Light to Remote Kenya

Many parts of rural Kenya lack access to electricity, leaving residents shrouded in darkness as nighttime falls. John Magiro Wangare wanted to change that. Using a local river, scrap metal and dynamo, Wangare built a hydroelectric power station in the town of Njumbi. Today, his clean energy solution generates electricity for 250 households, creating a brighter life for his whole community.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Kirloskar.

Tech & Science
Profiles

Location

Njumbi, Kenya

Full Map
Up Next
This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It
Up Next
1:12
This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It
What Breakfast Is Like Around the World
Up Next
17:34
What Breakfast Is Like Around the World
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
How Australians Are Trading Solar Energy With Their Neighbors
Up Next
2:17
How Households in Australia Are Trading Solar Energy
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:31
The Country King of Kenya
Up Next
2:23
The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:12
In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music
Up Next
22:24
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 3
Up Next
2:30
How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
Up Next
3:46
Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
Up Next
2:24
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker
Up Next
1:12
This Tiny Sponge Is a Super Soaker
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
1:06
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
scientist, amateur, backyard, science, the fusioneers
Up Next
3:32
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
3:11
The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
02:37
The First Family of Custom Coffins
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice

Related Stories

Up Next
2:42
Go Ahead, Laugh at Her
Up Next
2:50
Pigs Feet in Jelly: A Polish Classic
Up Next
2:10
Magic In The Icy Stream: Fly Fishing In Iceland's Glacial Rivers
Up Next
2:54
Small Digs, Big Sound
india, boat, river, snake boat
Up Next
3:05
Crafting India’s 120-Foot-Long Snake Boats
Up Next
2:30
These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
Up Next
2:55
In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
Up Next
2:42
Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
Up Next
2:59
ASMR as Anxiety Relief
Up Next
2:04
The Unlikely Origins of the Rearview Mirror
Up Next
3:01
In Jerusalem, a Chorus for Peace
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
Up Next
2:28
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
2:45
Between the Devil and the Sky: Climbing Devils Tower for 45 Years
Up Next
2:57
Beyonce ‘Freedom’ + International Day of the Girl | Anthem to Get Behind Award
Up Next
3:11
Wilbur Force: Wrestling For A New Lease On Life
Up Next
3:14
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
Up Next
2:44
When the Oldest Kid in Class is 69 Years Old
Up Next
3:04
Fearless Women and Their Motorcycles Throughout History
Up Next
1:15
Strong, Swift, Sharp: The Powerful Golden Eagle
How Solar Farms are Helping Bees in England
Up Next
3:42
How Solar Farms are Helping Bees in England
Up Next
3:28
The President’s Tailor Survived the Holocaust
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
2:34
The Mystical Boiling River of the Amazon
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Tejate

Recommended Playlists

Engineering Positive Transformations

2 videos | 5 min

Celebrating Black History Month

17 videos | 48 min

Closing the Gap

6 videos | 21 min

All in Motion

2 videos | 8 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
23:09
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
Up Next
2:55
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
2:49
The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:05
The Ocean's Nightlight
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
21:20
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
Up Next
24:53
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
2:42
Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
Up Next
3:11
The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.