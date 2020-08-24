The Man Bringing Light to Remote Kenya

2.This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It
Many parts of rural Kenya lack access to electricity, leaving residents shrouded in darkness as nighttime falls. John Magiro Wangare wanted to change that. Using a local river, scrap metal and dynamo, Wangare built a hydroelectric power station in the town of Njumbi. Today, his clean energy solution generates electricity for 250 households, creating a brighter life for his whole community.
