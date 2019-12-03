The Royal Palace of Gödöllő Is Hungary’s Answer to Versailles

France has the Palace of Versailles, Hungary has the Royal Palace of Gödöllő—a baroque manor just half an hour away from Budapest. The ornate palace was built for Hungary’s royals; today, it is open to the public. Completed in 1748 and recently renovated, the palatial home is full of grand halls and secret rooms. It even has its own church and theater complete with an orchestra pit. One of the royal residents, Empress Elizabeth of Austria, the Queen of Hungary, left behind a notable touch—rooms bathed in a brilliant hue of violet.



