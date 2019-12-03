The Royal Palace of Gödöllő Is Hungary’s Answer to Versailles

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
2:47

2.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)

3.
This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin
2:47

3.This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin

4.
The Reason Britain Loves Tea
1:55

4.The Reason Britain Loves Tea

5.
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
1:32

5.Budapest’s Bastion With a View

6.
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
2:22

6.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World

7.
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
2:54

7.The Man, the Myth, the Cube

8.
The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney
1:35

8.The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney

9.
A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone
1:49

9.A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone

10.
The City of Glass
3:34

10.The City of Glass

11.
The City of Marble
4:25

11.The City of Marble

12.
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
2:45

12.Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas

13.
The West African King in Canada
2:10

13.The West African King in Canada

14.
Budapest’s Golden Assembly
1:41

14.Budapest’s Golden Assembly

15.
Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years
3:08

15.Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years

16.
Exploring Budapest in Three Drinks
3:26

16.Exploring Budapest in Three Drinks

17.
Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
2:28

17.Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment

18.
What it Feels like to Swim the Entire Mississippi River
2:24

18.What it Feels like to Swim the Entire Mississippi River

19.
The Library That Checks Out Dead Animals
1:52

19.The Library That Checks Out Dead Animals

20.
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
2:22

20.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies

21.
Boodle Fight: The Filipino Feast Fit for a Soldier
2:22

21.Boodle Fight: The Filipino Feast Fit for a Soldier

22.
How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions
4:44

22.How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions

23.
Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos
2:22

23.Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos

24.
How Superman Busted The KKK
2:09

24.How Superman Busted The KKK

25.
Presenting Really Great Big Stories
2:52

25.Presenting Really Great Big Stories

The Royal Palace of Gödöllő Is Hungary’s Answer to Versailles

France has the Palace of Versailles, Hungary has the Royal Palace of Gödöllő—a baroque manor just half an hour away from Budapest. The ornate palace was built for Hungary’s royals; today, it is open to the public. Completed in 1748 and recently renovated, the palatial home is full of grand halls and secret rooms. It even has its own church and theater complete with an orchestra pit. One of the royal residents, Empress Elizabeth of Austria, the Queen of Hungary, left behind a notable touch—rooms bathed in a brilliant hue of violet.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Budapest, Spice of Europe.

Location

Budapest, Hungary

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:47
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
germany, gherkin, queen, pickle, pickles, boat
Up Next
2:47
This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin
Up Next
1:55
The Reason Britain Loves Tea
Up Next
1:32
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
Up Next
2:22
Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
Up Next
2:54
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
Up Next
1:35
The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney
Up Next
1:49
A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone
Up Next
3:34
The City of Glass
Up Next
4:25
The City of Marble
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
2:10
The West African King in Canada
Up Next
1:41
Budapest’s Golden Assembly
Up Next
3:08
Spicing Up Hungary For 200 Years
Up Next
3:26
Exploring Budapest in Three Drinks
Up Next
2:28
Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
Up Next
2:24
What it Feels like to Swim the Entire Mississippi River
Up Next
1:52
The Library That Checks Out Dead Animals
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Up Next
2:22
Boodle Fight: The Filipino Feast Fit for a Soldier
Up Next
4:44
How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions
Up Next
2:22
Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Busted The KKK
Up Next
2:52
Presenting Really Great Big Stories

Related Stories

Up Next
2:42
Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
Up Next
2:52
Capturing Life Through the Lens of a Refugee
Up Next
2:41
The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
Up Next
2:35
Dancing With Cerebral Palsy
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in Egypt
Up Next
2:39
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
Up Next
2:35
Where Words End, Music Carries On: Singing for the Missing
Up Next
2:19
Grab a Beer on Ice … Literally
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
3:20
Recording the Sounds of Extinction
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
3:22
What It Takes to Be the World’s Fastest Marathon Runner
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
2:46
Worst Heroes Ever: Introducing the Suicide Squad
Up Next
1:38
This Caterpillar Looks Like Donald Trump's Hair
Up Next
3:17
Quintron: The Sunrise Sessions
Up Next
3:17
The Keeper of the Ghost Trees
Up Next
2:19
Two Sisters, Two Flags
Up Next
2:40
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
Up Next
1:32
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:41
Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat
Up Next
2:50
Pigs Feet in Jelly: A Polish Classic
Up Next
1:52
Roller Skating Is Back, and It’s Got Moxie
Up Next
1:38
Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space

Recommended Playlists

The Movies: Then and Now

19 videos | 48 min

Battle of the Bands

10 videos | 26 min

Finding a New Uniform

4 videos | 12 min

Problem Solvers

3 videos | 5 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN