Bugs, Weeds, Snails: Your Sushi Is Served

2.Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
3.These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
4.The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
5.Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
6.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
7.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
8.This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
9.Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
10.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
11.In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
12.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
13.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
14.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
15.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
16.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
17.Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
18.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
19.In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
20.The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future
21.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
22.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
23.On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
24.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
25.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
Weeds, European Snails, Asian Shore Crabs. Chef Bun Lai forages for invasive species to create some of the most delicious—and sustainable—sushi around. You've never had a grasshopper roll like this.
This Great Big Story was made possible by UBS.
Location
New Haven, CTFull Map
2 videos | 5 min
8 videos | 30 min
2 videos | 9 min
3 videos | 12 min