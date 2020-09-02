Bugs, Weeds, Snails: Your Sushi Is Served

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
2:55

2.Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi

3.
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
2:14

3.These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland

4.
The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
3:26

4.The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting

5.
Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
1:33

5.Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner

6.
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
6:44

6.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food

7.
How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
3:43

7.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

8.
This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
3:20

8.This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of

9.
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
2:56

9.Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines

10.
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
2:38

10.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef

11.
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
3:16

11.In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat

12.
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
3:45

12.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed

13.
New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
2:28

13.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking

14.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

14.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

15.
What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
2:01

15.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?

16.
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
2:17

16.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada

17.
Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
1:41

17.Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing

18.
Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
3:19

18.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs

19.
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
3:02

19.In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu

20.
The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future
3:57

20.The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future

21.
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
4:27

21.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai

22.
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
4:51

22.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

23.
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
4:08

23.On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades

24.
A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
2:10

24.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest

25.
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
2:43

25.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food

Bugs, Weeds, Snails: Your Sushi Is Served

Weeds, European Snails, Asian Shore Crabs. Chef Bun Lai forages for invasive species to create some of the most delicious—and sustainable—sushi around. You've never had a grasshopper roll like this.

This Great Big Story was made possible by UBS.

Food & Drink

Location

New Haven, CT

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:55
Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
Up Next
2:14
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
Up Next
3:26
The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
Up Next
1:33
Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
3:43
How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
Café Lota Serves Regional Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
Up Next
3:20
This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
Up Next
2:56
Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
3:16
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
2:28
New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:01
What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
1:41
Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:19
Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
Up Next
3:02
In Japan, Super-Size Sushi Is on the Menu
Up Next
3:57
The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
Up Next
4:08
On The Hunt For Pythons In The Everglades
Up Next
2:10
A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
Up Next
2:43
San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food

Related Stories

Up Next
3:12
Meet the Culinary King of Queens
Up Next
3:08
You Won’t Find These Surprising Cocktails Anywhere But Singapore
Up Next
2:57
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
Up Next
2:32
The Chef Cooking Masterpieces in Dubai’s Melting Pot
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Up Next
3:10
The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
Up Next
2:47
The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
Up Next
2:43
Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
1:46
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
1:47
Becoming King of the Lionfish to Save the Ocean
Up Next
2:26
The Family Farm That Supplies World-Class Chefs
Up Next
2:30
The Restaurant Hidden Inside a Car Wash
Up Next
2:23
When Gourmet Gives Back: Creating A Food Scene In Bolivia
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
1:49
Thank Norway for Your Salmon Sushi
Up Next
2:16
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
Red and White Family from Bangalore Lets Their True Colors Shine
Up Next
2:20
This Man Wears Nothing but Red and White
Up Next
2:39
The Hair Artist Working With Madonna and Katy Perry

Recommended Playlists

Celebrating Asian Stories

Celebrating Asian Stories

2 videos | 5 min

Asian Pacific American Heritage

8 videos | 30 min

Celebrating Humankindness

2 videos | 9 min

A Great Big Decade

3 videos | 12 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Vada Pav: How Mumbai’s Best Sandwich Became Popular
Up Next
3:06
Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Causa
Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia
Up Next
3:24
Making “Dirty Noodles” the Traditional Way in Indonesia
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
2:49
The Great Crêpe Debate
Up Next
2:53
These Big Ass Ants Are a Colombian Delicacy
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
Up Next
2:14
These Poisonous Mushrooms Are a Delicacy in Finland
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
3:11
Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
Up Next
2:23
Wedding Food for a Cause
Up Next
1:55
The Reason Britain Loves Tea
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
2:33
Behold the Cornucopia of Budapest’s Great Market Hall
A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella
Up Next
3:22
A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
3:20
The Most Beautiful Fruits and Vegetables You’ve Never Seen
Cheese Around the World: From Sardinia’s Casu Marzu to Switzerland’s Gruyère
Up Next
14:41
Making Cheese Around the World, from Sardinia to Serbia
Up Next
2:34
The Secret Record Label Within Waffle House
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
3:50
This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
Up Next
1:41
The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
Up Next
2:38
Cuba’s Flying Pizzas
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Up Next
2:47
How to Eat Like a Hindu God

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.