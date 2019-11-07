This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard

2.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
3.Decoding a Dog’s Brain
4.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
5.The Architect Powering Up Puerto Rico
6.Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
7.Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
8.The Teens Launching Africa’s First Private Satellite
9.Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
10.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
11.How One Man Rebuilt a WWII Spitfire Plane By Hand
12.Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers
13.This Accidental Snow Guardian Tracked Snowfall for 40 Winters
14.Surrounded by Genius: Nature’s Take on Engineering
15.The Nuclear Bunker Preserving Movie History
16.This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
17.Capturing Space Rocks in Antarctica
18.The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus
19.The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
20.Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever
21.Meet Earth's Minders
22.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
23.Saving (Sculpted) Presidents
24.The World's Largest Instrument Is in a Cave
25.How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
There’s no telling what you can do when you put your mind to it. Take Richard Hull, he built a small-scale fusion reactor—in a shed, in his backyard. A retired electronics engineer, Hull took a special interest in nuclear fusion. He lives in Lakeside, Virginia, with his cats and likes to pass on his knowledge and collaborate with others on projects. So he invites amateur scientists from all over the United States to meet at his home once a year to check out his reactor and share their inventions.
