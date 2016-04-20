Quantcast
Great Big Story
Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale

Gone but not forgotten, a group of Syrian artists at a refugee camp in Jordan have embarked on a mission to preserve their cultural heritage. Using clay, wood and their ingenuity, they create models of historical monuments that have been destroyed during the Syrian civil war. Their goal is to preserve and pass on the memories of their rich history that younger generations won’t have the chance to see.

