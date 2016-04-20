Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale

2.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
3.Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
4.Exploring Hamburg’s Elaborate Miniature Wonderland
5.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
6.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
7.Beyond Black and White: Modeling on Her Own Terms
8.Walking The Runway As A Man And A Woman
9.The Life-Saving Rats of Mozambique
10.This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
11.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
12.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
13.This ‘Melanin Goddess’ is Redefining Mainstream Beauty Standards
14.Breaking Fast in Syria
15.Dancing for His Life
16.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
17.Dreams of My Children | A Syrian Refugee’s Plea
18.The First Women's Self Defense Studio in the Middle East
19.Hand Job: Wild Tales from Professional Hand Models
20.The Hotel That Time Forgot
21.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
22.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
23.Voguing For A Cause
24.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
25.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Gone but not forgotten, a group of Syrian artists at a refugee camp in Jordan have embarked on a mission to preserve their cultural heritage. Using clay, wood and their ingenuity, they create models of historical monuments that have been destroyed during the Syrian civil war. Their goal is to preserve and pass on the memories of their rich history that younger generations won’t have the chance to see.
