Burning Paper iPhones for the Afterlife

2.Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
3.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
4.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
5.Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry
6.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
7.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
8.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
9.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
10.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
11.‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest
12.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
13.China’s City of Canals
14.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
15.The Journey to the World’s Most Remote Teahouse
16.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
17. China’s Best Leaf Musician
18.The Last of Hong Kong’s Bouncing Noodle Masters
19.Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
20.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
21.Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
22.The Art Deco Glamour of Shanghai
23.In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
24.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
25.Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
In China, there is a belief that people who have passed on to the afterlife still need the same money and material goods they used here on Earth. In order to deliver these items to the spirit world, many will burn paper reproductions of these items as offerings. Known as zhizha, these paper goods have become wildly popular, and include everything from food and clothes, to luxury items like iPhones, Gucci bags, jewelry and cameras. Burning zhizha is a long, storied, part of Chinese history and tradition, dating back nearly 2,500 years.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
10 videos | 25 min
3 videos | 7 min
4 videos | 12 min
7 videos | 21 min