Coffee in Mexico

When Giusy invites you to her home in Mexico City for coffee, you say yes. That’s because she makes the sweetest brew. It’s called café de olla, and it dates back to the Mexican Revolution. Giusy makes it the traditional way—in a tall clay pot with panela (raw sugar) and cinnamon. And just when you think this coffee date couldn’t get any better, you find out she serves her café de olla with fresh tamales.

If there is one thing people everywhere love, it’s coffee. In this installment of Around the World, we’re getting our caffeine fix from Vietnam to Ethiopia.

Location

Mexico City, Mexico

