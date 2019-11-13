Coffee in Mexico

2.Coffee in Sweden
3.Coffee in Vietnam
4.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
5.Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island
6.4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
7.Oaxaca: Tlayudas
8.Oaxaca: Memelas
9.Oaxaca: Tejate
10.Paint the Town Peaceful
11.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
12.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
13.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
14.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
15.Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island
16.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
17.Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich
18.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
19.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
20.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
21.A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
22.This 1,100-Year-Old Beer’s for You: Recreating Ancient Ales
23.Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
24.Building Beautiful Monsters
25.Bringing Mole to Many
When Giusy invites you to her home in Mexico City for coffee, you say yes. That’s because she makes the sweetest brew. It’s called café de olla, and it dates back to the Mexican Revolution. Giusy makes it the traditional way—in a tall clay pot with panela (raw sugar) and cinnamon. And just when you think this coffee date couldn’t get any better, you find out she serves her café de olla with fresh tamales.
If there is one thing people everywhere love, it’s coffee. In this installment of Around the World, we’re getting our caffeine fix from Vietnam to Ethiopia.
Location
Mexico City, MexicoFull Map
15 videos | 45 min
10 videos | 25 min
3 videos | 10 min
3 videos | 6 min