This Is the Only Coffee Grown in the Continental United States

The conventional thinking is that you can’t grow coffee outside of the tropics. But Jay Ruskey isn’t a conventional thinker. He is a food innovator growing coffee in California. The founder and CEO of Frinj Coffee is the first person to farm the crop in the continental United States. Jessica Anselmi, a member of Panera’s food innovation team, visits Ruskey’s land in the rolling hills of Goleta to see how he does it. Teaser: Avocados play a key role.



Panera and its affiliates do not source coffee from and do not sponsor or endorse from Goodland Organics products in any manner.



This Great Big Story was made by Panera Bread.