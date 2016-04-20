Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone

Hidden in the rock structures of the ancient Turkish region of Cappadocia, some of the world’s oldest Christian churches are carved in stone. The Göreme Open Air Museum is a cluster of chapels, monasteries and churches that date back to the 4th century. These unique stone structures, formed from a 2.6 million-year-old volcanic eruption, house 10 separate churches that make up the museum. Inside each church, Byzantine-era frescoes adorn the walls. Thanks to its extensive history and unique geology, the Göreme Open Air Museum became one of Turkey’s first two places to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.