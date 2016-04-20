Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone

2.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
3.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
4.In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons
5.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
6.The Sistine Chapel of Sewage
7.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
8.Budapest’s Bastion With a View
9.Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice
10.The Loneliest Tree in the World
11.The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing
12.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
13.Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
14.The Guardians of Our Planet
15.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
16.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
17.Georgia’s Monastery in the Sky
18.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
19.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
20.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
21.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
22.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
23.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
24.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
25.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Hidden in the rock structures of the ancient Turkish region of Cappadocia, some of the world’s oldest Christian churches are carved in stone. The Göreme Open Air Museum is a cluster of chapels, monasteries and churches that date back to the 4th century. These unique stone structures, formed from a 2.6 million-year-old volcanic eruption, house 10 separate churches that make up the museum. Inside each church, Byzantine-era frescoes adorn the walls. Thanks to its extensive history and unique geology, the Göreme Open Air Museum became one of Turkey’s first two places to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
