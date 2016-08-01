Capturing Life Through the Lens of a Refugee

When Somalian refugee Famo Musa came to the United States in 2004, she didn’t speak a word of English. Instead, she embraced her camera and used technology to share her experiences with the world. Now, Musa is using her skills to preserve the family moments that she couldn’t capture as a child, all while challenging stereotypes of refugees.



This totally awesome great big story is a paid contribution from Intel.