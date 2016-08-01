Capturing Life Through the Lens of a Refugee

2.How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
3.New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
4.The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age
5.One Man’s Journey From Refugee to Mayor
6.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
7.How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
8.Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
9.This Poker-Playing AI Could Change the World
10.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
11.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
12.How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time
13.The Secret to Sriracha Hot Sauce’s Success
14.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
15.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
16.The 14-Year-Old CEO
17.This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
18.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
19.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
20.How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
21.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
22.Photographing Liquid Mountains
23.Dancing for His Life
24.Capturing Mountains in a Different Light
25.How to Build a Rocket to Mars
When Somalian refugee Famo Musa came to the United States in 2004, she didn’t speak a word of English. Instead, she embraced her camera and used technology to share her experiences with the world. Now, Musa is using her skills to preserve the family moments that she couldn’t capture as a child, all while challenging stereotypes of refugees.
This totally awesome great big story is a paid contribution from Intel.
Location
San Diego, CA, USAFull Map
66 videos | 169 min
10 videos | 30 min
6 videos | 23 min
5 videos | 11 min