GBSLogoWithName
The Carbon-Eating Concrete That's Reducing Emissions By 70%

branded

Concrete accounts for 8% of the world's carbon emissions. But a new type of cement is here, and it can decrease the carbon footprint of concrete by an incredible 70%. Find out more about the history (and future) of cement below.

This Great Big Story is by BP. #GlobalEnergyChallenge

Tech & Science

Location

Wrightstown, New Jersey

